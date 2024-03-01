Starting this fall, students at the Round Rock Independent School District in Texas will be able to pursue associate degrees free of charge through a new partnership with Austin Community College.
Following the associate degree in nursing program’s closure, Houston Community College plans to regroup to offer a course that fits the needs of its students and the surrounding community — especially as the state of Texas is seeing a shortage of registered nurses.
Over the past two decades, between 2004 to 2022, community colleges saw disinvestment of $2.55 billion versus SUNY four-year colleges. Because of the chronic disinvestment in our community colleges, our ability to keep tuition low and provide resources to support high-cost workforce education programs is at risk.
Funding for community colleges in New Jersey could be on the chopping block.