February 29, 2024

Round Rock ISD, Austin Community College partner to offer free associate degrees
Community Impact

Starting this fall, students at the Round Rock Independent School District in Texas will be able to pursue associate degrees free of charge through a new partnership with Austin Community College.

Houston Community College aims to bring back improved associate degree in nursing program
Houston Business Journal

Following the associate degree in nursing program’s closure, Houston Community College plans to regroup to offer a course that fits the needs of its students and the surrounding community — especially as the state of Texas is seeing a shortage of registered nurses.

Commentary: Community colleges deserve funding equity with other SUNY institutions
Daily Sentinel

Over the past two decades, between 2004 to 2022, community colleges saw disinvestment of $2.55 billion versus SUNY four-year colleges. Because of the chronic disinvestment in our community colleges, our ability to keep tuition low and provide resources to support high-cost workforce education programs is at risk.

Education officials concerned funding for New Jersey community colleges could be cut
CBS News

Funding for community colleges in New Jersey could be on the chopping block.

Daily Staff
