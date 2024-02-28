Headlines

To stem enrollment crisis, should states make community college free for all residents?
WGBH

After trying and failing to graduate two previous times, Magno Garcia enrolled this fall in a new free community college program for adults in Massachusetts. “Third time’s a charm,” he said.

Student parents who persist with community college are more likely to get help from their school
New America (blog)

Most parents attending community college struggle to balance child care and school, but supportive services empower some to continue college anyway.

Augusta Tech, Augusta DA partner for Checks Over Stripes Program
WRDW

Augusta Technical College, Goodwill, America’s Remanufacturing and the District Attorney’s Office will partner to participate in the Checks over Stripes program, which aims to reduce crime by preventing repeat offenses by young people. 

