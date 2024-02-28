TribLive.com
A combined system of 15 community colleges and 10 state universities would treat both tiers as equals, and they would equitably split a 15% funding increase in his proposed state budget, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Tuesday.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Senate File 2373 would form a “presidents council” of community college presidents and chancellors that would be responsible for creating the formula for distribution of state funds to the state’s community colleges.
WREX
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was in Normal Tuesday to call attention to recent state funding for manufacturing training academies – including at Heartland Community College.