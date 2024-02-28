Headlines

February 27, 2024

Gov. Shapiro releases specifics of higher education restructuring plan in Pittsburgh visit
A combined system of 15 community colleges and 10 state universities would treat both tiers as equals, and they would equitably split a 15% funding increase in his proposed state budget, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Tuesday.

Iowa Senate panel advances bill to change community college funding oversight
Senate File 2373 would form a “presidents council” of community college presidents and chancellors that would be responsible for creating the formula for distribution of state funds to the state’s community colleges.

Pritzker touts manufacturing training funding at Heartland Community College
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was in Normal Tuesday to call attention to recent state funding for manufacturing training academies – including at Heartland Community College.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.