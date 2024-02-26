Headlines

College enrollment across Minnesota State system is up for first time in over a decade
MPR News

For the first time in over a decade, college enrollment is up across the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, which consists of 33 public community and technical colleges and state universities around the state.

Commentary: Connecticut must not turn its back on community college students
Hartford Courant

The fiscal austerity we are facing comes at a time when Gov. Ned Lamont is touting prosperity in Connecticut, citing his million-dollar surplus, which led to a tax cut for the middle class. For a governor who loves to cite his economic achievements, why is he unable to see the benefits of public higher education?

Wyoming creates future pipeline of CTE instructors
Inside Higher Ed

The University of Wyoming’s College of Education is partnering with community college leaders across the state in an attempt to fill a sizable gap in career and technical education instructors in high school dual-enrollment programs and at two-year colleges.

