For the first time in over a decade, college enrollment is up across the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, which consists of 33 public community and technical colleges and state universities around the state.
The fiscal austerity we are facing comes at a time when Gov. Ned Lamont is touting prosperity in Connecticut, citing his million-dollar surplus, which led to a tax cut for the middle class. For a governor who loves to cite his economic achievements, why is he unable to see the benefits of public higher education?
The University of Wyoming’s College of Education is partnering with community college leaders across the state in an attempt to fill a sizable gap in career and technical education instructors in high school dual-enrollment programs and at two-year colleges.