Hechinger Report
Rochester, Minnesota, is piloting an initiative to close the industry’s equity gap for women through offering training and childcare.
Community Impact
Houston Community College’s bachelor’s degree program in artificial intelligence and robotics is gaining momentum since the addition in August, and their students are getting noticed.
The Olympian
Washington’s South Puget Sound Community College already offers a bachelor’s degree in applied science and now it’s taking steps to offer a bachelor’s of science degree in computer science.
WCIA
The University of Illinois Springfield has announced that starting this fall, transfer students from three central Illinois community colleges will no longer have to pay an application fee.