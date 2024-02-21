Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff February 21, 2024    Print

Less than 1% of construction jobs go to women of color in this city
Hechinger Report

Rochester, Minnesota, is piloting an initiative to close the industry’s equity gap for women through offering training and childcare.

Houston Community College’s AI, robotics programs grow
Community Impact

Houston Community College’s bachelor’s degree program in artificial intelligence and robotics is gaining momentum since the addition in August, and their students are getting noticed.

South Puget Sound set to offer not 1, but 2 undergraduate degrees, college announces
The Olympian

Washington’s South Puget Sound Community College already offers a bachelor’s degree in applied science and now it’s taking steps to offer a bachelor’s of science degree in computer science.

UIS waives transfer application fees for 3 community colleges
WCIA

The University of Illinois Springfield has announced that starting this fall, transfer students from three central Illinois community colleges will no longer have to pay an application fee.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.