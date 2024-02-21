Headlines

Ghostbusters: Iowa Western catches 109 ‘ghost’ students trying to scam college
An enrollment report from Iowa Western Community College President Dan Kinney to the college’s board of trustees this week included a tangent discussion of the college’s success at rooting out imposters.

Colleges overlook the potential of students who didn’t finish their degree, study says
A new study detailing how California colleges often overlook the value of students who drop out explains what colleges can do to help these students, called “comebackers,” complete their degree successfully.

Auditor general announces more job opportunities for community college grads
Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced this week that community college graduates who earn an associate degree in accounting, finance and related fields are now eligible to be hired as an auditor in his department.

Former Washington State Community College changes it’s name and mission
The name Washington State Community College is no longer. The name has officially been changed to Washington State College of Ohio.

