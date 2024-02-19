Headlines

Bill would let undocumented students work at public universities, community colleges
KQED

Advocates for letting public universities in California hire undocumented students, who don’t have federal work authorization, have gotten a boost from Sacramento.

Western Technical College partners with Wisconsin’s LicensE program to expedite health care license applications
La Crosse Tribune

Western Technical College officials hope to reduce the time health care license applications spend in review with direct access to the state’s online licensing system.

TSTC drafting and design student finds niche, balances motherhood and job
MyRGV.com

Texas State Technical College student Alejandra Sanchez does her best to balance motherhood, a college education and being an assistant manager at a pizza restaurant.

