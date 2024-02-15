Higher Ed Dive
Community college enrollment among Black, White and Asian students increases when state governments distribute higher education funding through a hybrid model based on both previous allocations and on enrollment and performance-based incentives, a recent study published in Educational Researcher suggested.
Tampa Bay Times
The measure would waive fees so dropouts could finish their diploma at a state college while getting a workforce certification.
Commentary: Why Colorado cities need community college partnerships to address workforce development
Denver Business Journal
As the state seeks solutions to address its housing affordability problem, economic mobility through workforce preparedness in partnership with its community college system is undoubtedly a strong and viable solution for meeting affordability in the middle.