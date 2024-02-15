Headlines

By Daily Staff February 15, 2024

Hybrid state funding model may increase community college enrollment
Higher Ed Dive

Community college enrollment among Black, White and Asian students increases when state governments distribute higher education funding through a hybrid model based on both previous allocations and on enrollment and performance-based incentives, a recent study published in Educational Researcher suggested.

Florida bill would give limited college aid to high school dropouts
Tampa Bay Times

The measure would waive fees so dropouts could finish their diploma at a state college while getting a workforce certification.

Commentary: Why Colorado cities need community college partnerships to address workforce development
Denver Business Journal

As the state seeks solutions to address its housing affordability problem, economic mobility through workforce preparedness in partnership with its community college system is undoubtedly a strong and viable solution for meeting affordability in the middle.

