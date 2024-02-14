After much political angst, California’s community colleges have received limited authority to award four-year degrees. It’s been a success for students that should be expanded.
To overcome uncertainty about the value and rigor of community colleges, invite students to visit local community college campuses and learn about their programs.
In Iowa, legislation to have community college presidents determine the formula for distributing state funds passed through a House subcommittee Tuesday with unanimous support from both lawmakers and college leaders.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says that the current funding level still represents a boost compared to 2021, arguing that the state no longer has the federal Covid relief dollars and is funding it purely with state revenue. But community college leaders warn that proposed reductions will result in cuts among staff and services, or passing the costs on to students.
Senate Bill 562 would make job training a requirement for adult participants employed for less than 30 hours per week, provided that they do not have certain disabilities or meet other exemptions.
How a $1 million grant from the Lowes Foundation to the Florida college is helping to grow the skilled trades workforce.