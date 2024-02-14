Headlines

Commentary: Community college bachelor’s degrees have been a win-win. California should offer more
CalMatters

After much political angst, California’s community colleges have received limited authority to award four-year degrees. It’s been a success for students that should be expanded.

Commentary: Breaking down the community college stigma
Los Angeles Times

To overcome uncertainty about the value and rigor of community colleges, invite students to visit local community college campuses and learn about their programs.

Community college leaders would determine state funding formula under House bill
Iowa Capital Dispatch

In Iowa, legislation to have community college presidents determine the formula for distributing state funds passed through a House subcommittee Tuesday with unanimous support from both lawmakers and college leaders.

Gov. Moore responds to calls to reverse budget cuts for community colleges
WMDT

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says that the current funding level still represents a boost compared to 2021, arguing that the state no longer has the federal Covid relief dollars and is funding it purely with state revenue. But community college leaders warn that proposed reductions will result in cuts among staff and services, or passing the costs on to students.

Job training would be required for grocery benefits under West Virginia bill
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Senate Bill 562 would make job training a requirement for adult participants employed for less than 30 hours per week, provided that they do not have certain disabilities or meet other exemptions.

$1M grant to support Palm Beach State College
WPBF

How a $1 million grant from the Lowes Foundation to the Florida college is helping to grow the skilled trades workforce.

