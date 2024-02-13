Headlines

Almost half of stopped-out community college students cite work as major reason for leaving
Higher Ed Dive

Nearly half of students who left community college without earning a degree or credential cited work as a major reason why they’re no longer enrolled, according to recent survey data from New America. Other top reasons include program unaffordability, lost ambition and child care concerns.

Community college bachelor’s program can help close the Latino higher education gap
NBC News

Latino students in California’s community college baccalaureate program had higher completion rates, fewer student loans and significantly higher earnings after graduation.

Baltimore County Public Schools cuts back access to free dual enrollment at CCBC
Baltimore Sun

Facing a tight budget and new academic standards set by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s education reform plan, BCPS will conclude the “Tuition Free” program, which included the cost of students’ books and fees, for ninth and 10th grade students at the end of this academic year.

Director of Ohio’s education department on adding ‘workforce’ to name and mission
The 74

Steve Dackin, director of the first state education department to add work in its name, says career preparation will be a top priority.

Commentary: College affordable: Letting industry pay for students to go to college
Forbes

Bringing industry and the academy together serves as one important way of addressing the affordability crisis facing college-bound Americans.

