Nearly half of students who left community college without earning a degree or credential cited work as a major reason why they’re no longer enrolled, according to recent survey data from New America. Other top reasons include program unaffordability, lost ambition and child care concerns.
Latino students in California’s community college baccalaureate program had higher completion rates, fewer student loans and significantly higher earnings after graduation.
Facing a tight budget and new academic standards set by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s education reform plan, BCPS will conclude the “Tuition Free” program, which included the cost of students’ books and fees, for ninth and 10th grade students at the end of this academic year.
Steve Dackin, director of the first state education department to add work in its name, says career preparation will be a top priority.
Bringing industry and the academy together serves as one important way of addressing the affordability crisis facing college-bound Americans.