By Daily Staff February 12, 2024

Master these 6 trends to recruit and retain ‘Gen P’ at your community college
EAB (blog)

Gone are the days when online and hybrid learning were things that only attracted working adults. Prospective community college students have expressed significant interest in online and hybrid formats, ranking “flexible options” as one of their top value drivers.

Chip ecosystem apprenticeships help close the talent gap
Semiconductor Engineering

Registered apprenticeships, community colleges and in-house training can help build a broad workforce pipeline for technician roles and more advanced positions.

New gaming legislation could be a gamechanger for community college students
WAAY 31

Alabama community college and trade school students will see thousands of dollars in scholarships if a newly introduced gaming bill becomes law.

