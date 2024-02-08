Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has presented a $80.7 billion budget Wednesday that aims to boost education spending and deliver on her promise to provide students free education from preschool through community college.
A unified system of 10 Pennsylvania state-owned universities and 15 community colleges would see a near-historic, 15% increase in state funding under Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2024-25 state budget, which was unveiled this week.
Counties in Maryland have collaborated with community colleges to urge the General Assembly to reject proposed cuts to state funding for two-year institutions.
The state’s community colleges may soon be able to get the Adult Education and Literacy Grant Program started, thanks to a bill quickly moving through the legislature that fixes a technical problem that’s kept schools from moving forward with the program.
The 52,814 Iowa high schoolers who took community college classes in 2023 — a 5% increase over 2022 and a 31% spike over the past decade — accounted for 45% of the community colleges’ combined 117,172 credit-earning students, according to a new state report.
Culinary students at Sussex County Community College have reopened the Arbor Bake Shop and Arbor Restaurant on end-of-week days through early March and are taking orders for handmade chocolates for Valentine’s Day.