By Daily Staff February 8, 2024

Michigan governor’s budget promises free education and lower family costs, but GOP says it’s unfair
Associated Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has presented a $80.7 billion budget Wednesday that aims to boost education spending and deliver on her promise to provide students free education from preschool through community college.

Shapiro’s budget proposal seeks funding increase to merge state-owned universities and community colleges
TribLive.com

A unified system of 10 Pennsylvania state-owned universities and 15 community colleges would see a near-historic, 15% increase in state funding under Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2024-25 state budget, which was unveiled this week.

MACo and MACC: Reject dramatic, permanent funding cuts for Maryland community colleges
Conduit Street (Maryland Association of Counties)

Counties in Maryland have collaborated with community colleges to urge the General Assembly to reject proposed cuts to state funding for two-year institutions.

Lawmakers eye fix so Colorado colleges can launch adult education diploma program
Chalkbeat Colorado

The state’s community colleges may soon be able to get the Adult Education and Literacy Grant Program started, thanks to a bill quickly moving through the legislature that fixes a technical problem that’s kept schools from moving forward with the program.

Iowa community college enrollment represents shifting needs, interests, demographics
The Gazette

The 52,814 Iowa high schoolers who took community college classes in 2023 — a 5% increase over 2022 and a 31% spike over the past decade — accounted for 45% of the community colleges’ combined 117,172 credit-earning students, according to a new state report.

Come try out the food at Sussex County Community College’s Culinary Institute
New Jersey Herald

Culinary students at Sussex County Community College have reopened the Arbor Bake Shop and Arbor Restaurant on end-of-week days through early March and are taking orders for handmade chocolates for Valentine’s Day.

