February 7, 2024

Colorado leads the nation in college-educated residents, but gaps remain
Colorado Public Radio

Colorado leads the nation in the percentage of residents who have some type of college-level education, according to a new report. But while some Colorado high school students are able to get a few college credits while in high school, or even graduate with an associate degree, a good portion never make it to a college campus.

‘Fulton-Montgomery Community College’ brand to be fully phased out
The Daily Gazette

By the end of the spring semester, Fulton-Montgomery Community College will be rebranded as SUNY Fulton-Montgomery. College officials hope the new name will promote credit transfer options and highlight collaboration efforts within the SUNY system.

Eastern College to roll out cyber intelligence program
Cumberland Times-News

Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College this fall will begin offering a cyber intelligence program with options to earn a two-year degree, one-year academic certificate and two micro-credentials in cyber intelligence. The program will be offered in area high schools.

