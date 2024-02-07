Colorado leads the nation in the percentage of residents who have some type of college-level education, according to a new report. But while some Colorado high school students are able to get a few college credits while in high school, or even graduate with an associate degree, a good portion never make it to a college campus.
By the end of the spring semester, Fulton-Montgomery Community College will be rebranded as SUNY Fulton-Montgomery. College officials hope the new name will promote credit transfer options and highlight collaboration efforts within the SUNY system.
Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College this fall will begin offering a cyber intelligence program with options to earn a two-year degree, one-year academic certificate and two micro-credentials in cyber intelligence. The program will be offered in area high schools.