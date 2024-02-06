Headlines

New FAFSA data detail slow start, uphill climb ahead for Class of 2024
National College Attainment Network (blog)

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) submissions for the class of 2024 were down about 57% compared to last year’s seniors, and the national FAFSA submission rate stands at just 16% through January 26. This cycle’s start has been disproportionately sluggish for high schools serving students of color and students from limited incomes.

Community college funding and resources from the White House Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Sprint
New America (blog)

Federal funding, guidance and resources for community colleges from a January 2024 briefing on the White House’s Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Sprint.

Commentary: Gov. Shapiro wants to fix higher ed in Pa. His plan is just a start.
Philadelphia Inquirer

Education beyond high school — learning a trade or working on a certificate, studying for a degree or taking classes to obtain new skills — has never been more important. Yet it’s often out of reach.

