National College Attainment Network (blog)
Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) submissions for the class of 2024 were down about 57% compared to last year’s seniors, and the national FAFSA submission rate stands at just 16% through January 26. This cycle’s start has been disproportionately sluggish for high schools serving students of color and students from limited incomes.
Community college funding and resources from the White House Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Sprint
New America (blog)
Federal funding, guidance and resources for community colleges from a January 2024 briefing on the White House’s Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Sprint.
Philadelphia Inquirer
Education beyond high school — learning a trade or working on a certificate, studying for a degree or taking classes to obtain new skills — has never been more important. Yet it’s often out of reach.