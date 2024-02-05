Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff February 5, 2024    Print

More workforce funding expected for community colleges from DOE
New America (blog)

The U.S. Energy Department expects $24 million in awards to establish Industrial Assessment Centers at community colleges and trade unions in 2024. Here is how to be competitive.

Title IX moves
Politico’s Weekly Education

The U.S. Education Department recently sent its long-awaited Title IX rule to the White House for final approval, a key procedural step before it can be made public.

Commentary: Foundational changes needed to grow Alabama’s workforce
Business Alabama

Jimmy H. Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, writes that a bold change centered on high school students and adults is needed.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.