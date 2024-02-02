Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff February 2, 2024    Print

Opinion: To diversify medicine post–affirmative action, look to community colleges
Scientific American

Community-college-to-medical-school pathways should guarantee medical school admission to students with a community college background, say the writers of this op-ed.

Western Technical College suspends men’s and women’s basketball team for next season
WKBT

Administrators at Western Technical College say the price tag of two basketball programs no longer meshed with the Wisconsin college’s budget. 

More than 4,500 students utilizing Massachusetts free community college program
Western Mass News

Through the MassReconnect program, more than 4,500 students enrolled in one of the state’s 15 community colleges tuition-free last fall.

Launching student cybersecurity careers in college
WSAZ

The game Capture the Flag is being brought to Mountwest Community and Technical College to help their cybersecurity students become more marketable for employers.

Monroe Community College to arm security guards with rifles
WHEC

In New York, the Monroe Community College board of trustees has decided to arm college security guards with rifles. MCC is now the 15th SUNY community college to arm its security with rifles.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.