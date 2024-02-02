Community-college-to-medical-school pathways should guarantee medical school admission to students with a community college background, say the writers of this op-ed.
Administrators at Western Technical College say the price tag of two basketball programs no longer meshed with the Wisconsin college’s budget.
Through the MassReconnect program, more than 4,500 students enrolled in one of the state’s 15 community colleges tuition-free last fall.
The game Capture the Flag is being brought to Mountwest Community and Technical College to help their cybersecurity students become more marketable for employers.
In New York, the Monroe Community College board of trustees has decided to arm college security guards with rifles. MCC is now the 15th SUNY community college to arm its security with rifles.