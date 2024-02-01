College–high school pairings that implemented innovative programs and waived placement test requirements significantly increased participation in dual enrollment among Black and Hispanic students.
Alabama’s Community College System wants to introduce 9th graders to Alabama’s industry sector career tracks. The state agency aims to help students make informed decisions about their future after high school.
The Maricopa Community College District runs a 10-day boot camp for those interested in becoming technicians.
The $23-million building at the Illinois college serves as an education center for students pursuing careers in fields such as HVAC, robotics, welding, renewable energy and more.
The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in completing their certified nursing assistant certification.