Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff February 1, 2024    Print

‘Waiving’ goodbye to placement tests for dual enrollment in Ohio
The Mixed Methods Blog (Community College Research Center)

College–high school pairings that implemented innovative programs and waived placement test requirements significantly increased participation in dual enrollment among Black and Hispanic students.

Alabama Community College System unveils career roadmap plan for high school students
WSFA

Alabama’s Community College System wants to introduce 9th graders to Alabama’s industry sector career tracks. The state agency aims to help students make informed decisions about their future after high school.

Community college boot camp trains semiconductor technicians quickly
ABC 15 Arizona

The Maricopa Community College District runs a 10-day boot camp for those interested in becoming technicians.

Heartland Community College unveils new ag complex
WMBD

The $23-million building at the Illinois college serves as an education center for students pursuing careers in fields such as HVAC, robotics, welding, renewable energy and more.

Community college to offer free certified nursing assistant training
Sun Journal

The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in completing their certified nursing assistant certification.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.