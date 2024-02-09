Funding roundup

College of the Mainland (COM) has received a $100,000 donation from Mary Ellen and Charles T. “Chuck” Doyle and Texas First Bank for the Mitchell Chuoke Jr. Plumbing Program.

Through their donation, the Doyles hope to continue the important work started by their longtime friend, Mitchell Chuoke, Jr. “Mitchell set the example that all of us would like to follow as professionals in our trade or in our business that we’ve chosen as our career,” Chuck Doyle said.

Offered at no cost to students, the pre-apprenticeship program will collaborate with Plumbers Local Union 68 to train and prepare individuals for entry into an apprenticeship in the plumbing trade.

The program was unveiled in November, made possible through more than $1.3 million in donations from several community partners.

California

College of the Canyons (COC) has received a $125,000 sub-award grant as part of a $3 million U.S. Education Department grant to California State University, Northridge (CSUN).

The goal of the federal Title V grant is to increase the number of Hispanic and underrepresented students in art, health sciences, computer science and STEM disciplines.

In collaboration with CSUN and Los Angeles Pierce College, COC will support students who wish to pursue careers in STEM fields.

Within COC’s Mathematics Engineering Science Achievement (MESA) program, faculty and staff will develop culturally enhancing academic experiences to support mental health, emotional well-being and academic outcomes.

In addition, MESA will expand to include research fellowships, and culturally relevant, work-based learning experiences in in-demand industry sectors, as well as provide proactive advisement and mentoring.

New Jersey

Bergen Community College is addressing students’ basics needs through a $25,000 grant from the Ellucian Foundation as part of the Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship Program.

Fifty Bergen students have received $500 scholarships to help them with the cost of tuition, housing, textbooks or other expenses.

* * *

With $375,000 in grant funding, Brookdale Community College will help meet the growing demand for healthcare workers in the region through its Pathways to Careers in Nursing Program. The funding is through the New Jersey Council of Community Colleges.

Brookdale’s program will offer industry-recognized credential programs, including patient care technician (PCT), certified homemaker/home health aide, certified nurse aide and a registered-nurse “refresher.” The primary goal is to quarterly train 10 students in these specialized programs.

Completion of any of these industry-credential, non-credit programs serve as a pathway to enter the field of nursing. Brookdale has partnered with Monmouth County Vocational School District and Home Helpers of Monmouth County on the program.

North Carolina

Things just got a little more exciting for Nash Community College (NCC) Fire Academy cadets and instructors. Momeyer Fire & Rescue last month donated a fire truck to the academy.

The 1979 Ford Continental Pumper/Tanker can hold more than 1,000 gallons of water and pump 1,000 gallons per minute.

“The new equipment will be used for training and will be a valuable asset for our future fire academies,” said NCC Fire Services Director Joseph Parks.

A hose, ladders and other equipment will be added to the truck.

Nash Community College received a fire truck donated by Momeyer Fire & Rescue. (Photo: NCC)

Pennsylvania

Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) will receive a $13,600 grant to address student hunger. The grant comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Education through the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus program.

Last year, CCAC was designated as a Hunger-Free Campus as part of the PA Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, a coalition of Pennsylvania higher education institutions focused on addressing student hunger and other basic needs.

“Food insecurity is one of the hidden barriers that affect college students nationwide. For an institution that serves a high percentage of economically challenged students, CCAC is committed to eliminating barriers to enable students to achieve their full potential,” said CCAC President Quintin Bullock.

Wisconsin

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College will reduce student hunger thanks to a $2,000 grant from the Alliant Energy Foundation. The funds will help support Katie’s Cupboard, the on-campus food pantry for students in need.

Katie’s Cupboard “doesn’t just provide sustenance; it instills a sense of belonging and support within the college community, reinforcing the idea that no one is left behind,” Angie Herting, director of development and major gifts at Southwest Tech, said in the grant application. “The value proposition is about more than just groceries; it’s about solidarity, fostering a supportive environment for all students.”