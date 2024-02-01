Funding roundup

Tulsa Community College (TCC) has received a $3.7 million U.S. Department of Education grant through the Postsecondary Student Success Grant program to support first-year college students and improve retention and completion rates. It’s the largest federal research grant that the Oklahoma college has ever received.

TCC plans to study 500 students majoring in social sciences and redesign its First Year Experience (FYE) course to improve outcomes for underserved and underrepresented students. The FYE redesign will include contextualization of the course for the intended major and embedding “Smart Start” sessions into the course. This will allow students to receive specific information about their program of interest, have an opportunity to meet the program faculty, and learn about the program’s requirements and academic rigor.

“We can help students build confidence in their academic abilities by offering opportunities for them to learn what to expect as they move forward and practice the skills they will need,” said Lori Coggins, associate professor and coordinator of college success at TCC.

Arizona

Students at Pima Community College (PCC) will benefit from a $110,000 donation from the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The funds will establish the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation Endowment in honor of donors Marilyn and Al Cook. It will help up to five students annually with a $1,500 scholarship.

Pima Community College celebrates a $110,000 donation from the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation. (Photo: PCC)

California

An anonymous benefactor has pledged $1 million to the Foothill-De Anza Foundation’s Hope Initiative. The donation is designated to match contributions made to the initiative, which addresses basic needs, such as food, housing and mental health, for students facing challenges beyond the classroom.

“Donations like these play a pivotal role in ensuring that our students stay in school and reach their educational goals. By addressing their basic needs, we provide a foundation for success, allowing students to focus on their studies and achieve the outcomes they aspire to,” said Foothill-De Anza Community College District Chancellor Lee Lambert.

The Hope Initiative launched in 2021. More than $1 million has been raised to date. The initiative aims to raise a total of $3 million by the end of the year.

Indiana

Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette will use a five-year, $875,000 grant from North Central Health Services to help advance the college’s nursing, psychology, human services and addiction studies programs.

The grant will especially benefit nursing students, as $500,000 will go toward the North Central Health Services Nursing Scholarship.

Kansas

Garden City Community College’s (GCCC) sports medicine department has received a donated John Deere Gator from American Implement to transport sports medicine equipment during athletic events and injured student-athletes off of the field for more direct care/treatment.

American Implement and GCCC have a strong partnership due in part to the college’s John Deere agricutlure technician program.

“GCCC does great things to help provide quality education to students who often move on towards successful careers in our local community, and we wanted to help give back and show our support,” said Brad Koster, Garden City location manager at American Implement.

* * *

A $15,000 donation from National Beef Packing Co. (NBP) will support allied health programs at Seward County Community College.

“A lot of our employees and their kids go to Seward, and it’s a big part of the quality of life for the entire community,” said Dean Aragon, National Beef purchasing manager. “We’re constantly talking about quality of life for our employees, so this is also an investment in retention.”

Quality health care is key to satisfied employees, which prompted NBP’s designation of the $15,000 for allied health programs at SCCC. Nursing students recently administered flu shots to NBP employees, Aragon said, “and we know that the hospitals and clinics in the area are usually staffed with the college’s graduates.”

Maryland

Howard Community College (HCC) will expand its role as a key training hub for cybersecurity workforce talent, thanks to a $60,000 grant from the Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA).

The grant will cover full instructional costs for 17 registered apprentices studying in HCC’s cybersecurity certification program. Students in the program will be able to forge career pathways in information technology field support, information systems security, network support, and Linux system administration. The program also helps students earn security clearance.

Michigan

Using a $340,000 grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, Mott Community College (MCC) and the nonprofit Diploma Equity Project are partnering to increase degree and certificate completion for adult students.

The funds will cover the costs of testing the Adult Students Support System prototype, designed to double adult degree-completion rates at the college. Elements of the system include the Mott Adult Learner Institute and a physical space designated for adult-age students. Adult students also will have the support of dedicated adult student advocates.

The grant also will fund the development of an early alert system at MCC that will provide staff supporting both adults and younger enrollees with critical, real-time academic, financial and other data.

Texas

Lone Star College-East Aldine Center has received a $250,000 grant for a bilingual healthcare program. The TRUE (Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Through Education) grant comes from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

“After visiting some of our local businesses and speaking to the employers and employees, we soon learned about the great demand for bilingual education in the East Aldine area,” said Reyna Tippets, project director and dean at LSC-East Aldine Center.

The grant will fund a clinical medical assistant bilingual certification program and establish a new healthcare lab. It also will allow for outreach initiatives targeted at bilingual learners and displaced workers and help the college provide financial support for students.

Wisconsin

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) has received a $270,000 in grant to reduce energy consumption and drive positive environmental impact within the community. Wisconsin’s Office of Energy Innovation provided a $250,000 grant and $20,000 came from the Wisconsin Public Service Foundation.

NWTC is using the funds to initiate a battery storage system dedicated to storing and renewable solar energy for its Great Lakes Energy Education Center. The battery system will be integrated into the curriculum, providing students with training in the maintenance and troubleshooting of cutting-edge technology.

“With this grant, we are not just investing in education, we are investing in a legacy of environmental stewardship and empowering professionals who will shape the future of sustainability,” said Howard Herrild, associate dean of trades and engineering technologies.