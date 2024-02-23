AACC’s new Future Leaders Fellows Program

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) is launching a new opportunity for two-year college professionals who want to develop their leadership skills and help raise awareness about STEM technician education, with a focus on the national Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program.

Funded through the National Science Foundation‘s ATE program, the ATE Future Leaders Fellows Program will allow selected ATE community college professionals to participate in the AACC John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute or Future Presidents Institute. Participants also will serve as program ambassadors to promote STEM technician education landscape and the opportunities and resources available through ATE.

The program aims “to develop community college leaders with the competencies to support business and industry relationships, build STEM capacity, and support a campus culture of innovation to prepare students for the future of work,” according to AACC.

The application deadline is April 30. AACC will select up to four fellows from AACC-member colleges to participate in a year-long program beginning May 20 and ending April 19, 2025.

To learn more, please see the request for applications and FAQs, or contact Courtney Larson, AACC’s ATE program manager.