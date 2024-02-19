The total number of community colleges that are American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) member-eligible has decreased from 1,038 to 1,026, according to the just-released AACC Fast Facts 2024. The college count can change for a variety of reasons, including consolidation, the granting of more bachelor’s degrees or college closures.

AACC analysis of federal data also shows that the number of associate degrees granted fell by about 28,000, while the number of certificates awarded rose slightly.

Also of note are the funding sources for community colleges. For the reporting year of 2021-2022, federal investments in community college rose more than $5 billion, largely due to the influx of federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grants provided during the Covid pandemic.