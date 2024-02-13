2024 AACC Awards of Excellence finalists

The American Association of Community Colleges’ (AACC) annual Awards of Excellence underscore the association’s priorities and bring national visibility to promising practices among its member colleges.

Winners will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Gala on April 8 during the AACC Annual April 5-9 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Be sure to register for the convention.)

This year’s Awards of Excellence categories and finalists are:

Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging

Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

Community College Safety Planning and Leadership

Faculty Innovation

James Funai , assistant professor, plant science technology, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)

, assistant professor, plant science technology, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio) Heather Satrom , professor of English, Montgomery College (Maryland)

, professor of English, Montgomery College (Maryland) Jerimiah Teipen, professor/coordinator, computer arts and digital art and design, Hudson County Community College (New Jersey)

Student Success

Rising Star – Executive

Tamika Bybee , associate vice president for enrollment services, Howard Community College (Maryland)

, associate vice president for enrollment services, Howard Community College (Maryland) Tracy Kruse , vice president of development and external affairs, Northeast Community College (Nebraska)

, vice president of development and external affairs, Northeast Community College (Nebraska) Scott Peska, assistant provost, Waubonsee Community College (Illinois)

Rising Star – Manager

Faculty Member of the Year

Trustee of the Year

CEO of the Year