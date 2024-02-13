2024 AACC Awards of Excellence finalists

Photo: Adam Auel/AACC

By Daily Staff February 13, 2024    Print

The American Association of Community Colleges’ (AACC) annual Awards of Excellence underscore the association’s priorities and bring national visibility to promising practices among its member colleges.

Winners will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Gala on April 8 during the AACC Annual April 5-9 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Be sure to register for the convention.)

This year’s Awards of Excellence categories and finalists are:

Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging

Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

Community College Safety Planning and Leadership

Faculty Innovation

  • James Funai, assistant professor, plant science technology, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)
  • Heather Satrom, professor of English, Montgomery College (Maryland)
  • Jerimiah Teipen, professor/coordinator, computer arts and digital art and design, Hudson County Community College (New Jersey)

Student Success

Rising Star – Executive

Rising Star – Manager

Faculty Member of the Year

Trustee of the Year

CEO of the Year

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.