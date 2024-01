The December/January issue of Community College Journal, published bimonthly by the American Association of Community Colleges, includes a photo spotlight on workforce development programs submitted by community colleges across the country. We have a few more that we’d like to share here!

Aviation maintenance technology at Orange Coast College (California)

Bike lab at Minneapolis College (Minnesota)

Diesel technology at Casper College (Wyoming)

New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program boot camp at County College of Morris (New Jersey)

Flight simulator at Community College of Allegheny County (Pennsylvania)

Nursing students at Middlesex Community College (New Jersey)

Virtual heavy equipment training at Midlands Technical College (South Carolina)