Q&A: The changing job search

What are employers looking for? How about jobseekers? And how is AI shaping the job search? We asked Jyotsna Grover, senior director of global corporate communications at job search site Indeed, how hiring has changed in recent years.

* * *

What skills are employers searching for now that maybe weren’t as relevant 10 or even just five years ago?

Jyotsna Grover

Employers are looking for a range of skills that show proficiency in technology, as GenAI is becoming more prevalent in the workforce. In our Indeed Hiring Lab: AI at Work Report, we found that one in five skills listed in a job posting are tech-related, and nearly 40% of the 2,600+ total skills identified from 55 million job postings fall under the “technology skills” category. Non-techies shouldn’t worry though: technology skills is a broad category, ranging from general computer skills to more specific competencies such as working in Java.

Students and job seekers should keep a pulse on the industry where they’re focused. Tech skills are among those that GenAI is most likely to transform–meaning the specific tech skills a job requires today may be very different in the future as teams leverage and deploy GenAI in new and different ways.

And what are jobseekers searching for now in their prospective employer?

Job seekers today are largely prioritizing work wellbeing. Eighty-five percent of people believe that it is important to find a company that cares about how you feel. To add to that, 89% of employees with high wellbeing say they’ll stay with an employer longer, so it’s becoming imminent that companies prioritize work wellbeing. When looking for a new role, job seekers are seeking out companies that clearly prioritize work – life balance, have additional benefits like paid family leave, learning opportunities and diversity.

A successful workplace rests on employee wellbeing being a top priority, and investing in it can help a company attract, hire and retain quality talent. In September, Indeed launched its inaugural Better Work Awards, highlighting the top 20 companies who promote work wellbeing based on unique data to assist job seekers to find companies that are a right fit for them. Included among the top five award recipients are H&R Block, Delta and Accenture.

How is AI shaping the workforce?

AI will change how we find jobs and how we work. With the rise of this technology, the labor market is already undergoing significant changes. GenAI can handle various tasks, impacting a wide range of jobs. That said, we don’t believe complete industries will go away nor will change happen all at once. While some types of jobs may face immediate consequences, over time more jobs will be created. There will always be a huge need for human creativity and judgment.

Indeed data shows 19.8% of jobs on Indeed are considered highly exposed to GenAI, with 45.7% moderately exposed and 34.6% low/minimally exposed. While software development jobs face high exposure, those involving driving currently have lower potential impact. We found that the more likely a job can be done remotely, the more it can be affected by GenAI.