Newsmakers

New CEOs

Kristen Miller will become the next president of Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) in February.

Miller most recently was vice president of academic affairs at White Mountains Community College in New Hampshire, where she has worked since 2014. She also previously was an associate vice president of academic affairs and an admissions counselor at the college.

“Her proven leadership as an innovative administrator, classroom instructor and experience in implementing Guided Pathways and workforce training make her an outstanding choice who is well prepared to continue the strong forward momentum at Southern Maine Community College,” Maine Community College System President David Daigler said in a release.

In addition to her administrative leadership experience, the system leader noted Miller’s work as an educator, observing that she has been a lecturer in education at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire since 2020, and previously worked as an adjunct professor of English at White Mountains Community College, and as a high school English teacher at Kennett High School in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Miller also serves on the board of trustees for several organizations, including Starting Point Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence and New Hampshire’s Jobs for America’s Graduates.

Rose Mince will serve as the fourth president of Carroll Community College, effective July 6, 2024. From January 2 to July 5, Mince will assume the title of associate president and will continue to carry out her current duties while working alongside retiring President Jim Ball for a smooth transition of leadership. Rose has served as provost and dean of the faculty at the Maryland college since February 2017.

Prior to her position at Carroll, Mince, who graduated from the former Essex Community College that served parts of Baltimore County, was dean of instruction for curriculum and assessment at the Community College of Baltimore County, where she served for 28 years. There, she led the college’s learning outcomes assessment initiatives, its freshman transition programs, and distance learning and instructional technology initiatives.

Interim CEO

Jerry King is the new interim president at Paris Junior College in Texas. He was previously president of Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC) for six years before retiring last year. He served at TVCC for 45 years and held various leadership positions, including chief instructional officer, vice president of instruction, and associate vice president of workforce education and business affairs, to name a few. He also served as mayor of Athens, Texas, from 1995 to 2005.

Retirement announcements

Jim Ball, president of Carroll Community College, plans to retire next summer after serving as the college’s CEO for a decade. He has been with the Maryland college for 25 years in executive-level leadership–including about 15 years as vice president of academic and student affairs–and will cap a 47-year career in higher education.

The college’s board of trustees lauded Ball for his leadership during some challenging times for the college, all while keeping stakeholders informed.

“Dr. Ball has worked to strategically position Carroll for the future, managed the college effectively through a pandemic, and communicated openly and honestly with all constituencies. … The legacy and the culture he created will be felt for years,” board chair Mary Kay Nevius-Maurer said in a release.

Before joining Carroll, Ball worked in Maryland as Howard Community College’s vice president of student services among other high-ranking positions and at Galveston College in Texas.

Appointments

Juan Salgado, chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago, will again serve as deputy chair for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago for 2024. He joined the bank’s board in 2022 as a Class C director. His current three-year term ends at the end of the year.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that, along with the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., comprise the nation’s central bank. The Chicago Reserve Bank serves the Seventh Federal Reserve District, which encompasses the northern portions of Illinois and Indiana, southern Wisconsin, the lower peninsula of Michigan and the state of Iowa.

Bo Drake will serve in the new merged role of vice president of economic and workforce development at Chattanooga State Community College and Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Chattanooga State Community College (TCAT at ChattState). Drake has served as vice president of workforce development at the college since 2017 and as interim vice president of TCAT at ChattState since July 2023.

Diane Ryan is now vice president for academic affairs at Harford Community College in Maryland. Previously, she was vice president of academic affairs at Yavapai College in Arizona.

At Flathead Valley Community College in Montana, Bryan Brophy-Baermann is now vice president of academic and student affairs, Tricia Fiscus is vice president and chief financial officer, and Michele Purcell is executive director of college relations, marketing and communications.

Brophy-Baermann previously was assistant dean of academic affairs at Bay State College in Boston. Fiscus was most recently vice chancellor of administration and finance at the University of Montana Western. Purcell is an industry veteran in content creation, digital marketing and video production.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has named three top higher education leaders for key roles at the system office. Anthony “Tony” Newberry, former president of Jefferson Community and Technical College, began January 2 as senior advisor to President Ryan Quarles for a limited engagement as Quarles begins his presidency. Shannon Rickett, University of Louisville’s associate vice president for governmental relations, will join the project management office January 16 as special assistant for institutional planning and strategic alignment. Bridget Canter, of West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC), joined the system office January 8 as acting vice president for human resources. She formerly served as vice president for business and human resources at WKCTC.