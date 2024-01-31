Headlines

By Daily Staff January 31, 2024    Print

Texas is revamping how community colleges are funded. Here are some of the proposed rules.
Austin American-Statesman

The proposed rules are designed to provide further incentives for community colleges to invest in high-demand credentials that reflect state and regional workforce needs, and to reward schools when students complete their credentials on time.

Future Ready Iowa reaches workforce education goal two years ahead of schedule
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Support programs offered by Future Ready Iowa include grants for creating and expanding childcare resources, apprenticeships, summer internships and commercial driver’s license training, as well as scholarships for students looking to close the gap between financial aid and the cost of attending postsecondary education or training.

Community college nursing programs at or near capacity
Bristol Herald Courier

An overview of the challenges facing a growing number of community college nursing programs.

SUNY Orange expands nursing program in Newburgh by 50%
Hudson Valley Press

The New York college this spring is welcoming 24 additional new students in the Newburgh campus nursing program, expanding the program by 50% at a time when the Hudson Valley is experiencing a shortage of available nurses.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.