The proposed rules are designed to provide further incentives for community colleges to invest in high-demand credentials that reflect state and regional workforce needs, and to reward schools when students complete their credentials on time.
Support programs offered by Future Ready Iowa include grants for creating and expanding childcare resources, apprenticeships, summer internships and commercial driver’s license training, as well as scholarships for students looking to close the gap between financial aid and the cost of attending postsecondary education or training.
An overview of the challenges facing a growing number of community college nursing programs.
The New York college this spring is welcoming 24 additional new students in the Newburgh campus nursing program, expanding the program by 50% at a time when the Hudson Valley is experiencing a shortage of available nurses.