Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 30, 2024    Print

Commentary: The imperative for Workforce Pell
Inside Higher Ed

Anthony P. Carnevale, director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. argues short-term Pell Grants are key to fulfilling the decades-old promise of gainful employment.

Guilford, Randolph community colleges adapt as aviation, battery manufacturers take root in Triad
FOX8 WGHP

As North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad area prepares for Toyota, Boom Supersonic and other large companies to start operations, community colleges are changing and adding programs.

UP community colleges respond to Gov. Whitmer’s free education push
WLUC

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is aiming to make free education possible if state lawmakers reach a deal to include it in the 2024 budget. Gogebic Community College President Chris Patritto says providing associate degrees and skills credentials will help Michigan Upper Peninsula businesses.

Chancellor sets ambitious agenda for community college district’s future
Orange County Register

In California, Rancho Santiago Community College District Chancellor Marvin Martinez is setting in motion an ambitious agenda for the future of the district, which includes new and upgraded buildings, the expansion of apprenticeship programs and programs serving specialized populations.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.