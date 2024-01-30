Anthony P. Carnevale, director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. argues short-term Pell Grants are key to fulfilling the decades-old promise of gainful employment.
As North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad area prepares for Toyota, Boom Supersonic and other large companies to start operations, community colleges are changing and adding programs.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is aiming to make free education possible if state lawmakers reach a deal to include it in the 2024 budget. Gogebic Community College President Chris Patritto says providing associate degrees and skills credentials will help Michigan Upper Peninsula businesses.
In California, Rancho Santiago Community College District Chancellor Marvin Martinez is setting in motion an ambitious agenda for the future of the district, which includes new and upgraded buildings, the expansion of apprenticeship programs and programs serving specialized populations.