Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 29, 2024    Print

Commentary: Moore’s ‘devastating’ budget plan would cause irreparable harm to Md. community colleges
Maryland Matters

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s proposed fiscal year 2025 state budget includes the fourth largest cut to community colleges in the history of the state’s Cade Funding formula, a $22 million reduction, writes Brad Phillips, executive director of the Maryland Association of Community Colleges.

North Carolina Community College System unveils new funding model
EdNC

Under the proposed model, funding based on FTE would remain in place, but the current FTE tiers would shift to “workforce sectors” instead.

San Diego Community College District has a new minimum wage: $30 an hour
Voice of San Diego

This year, the San Diego community College District, already the best-paying community college district in the county, increased its minimum wage to be in line with MIT’s living wage figure for San Diego.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.