A proposed overhaul of Pennsylvania higher education laid out by Gov. Josh Shapiro would put state system schools and community colleges in a single organization. In addition, many students at state-owned universities or community colleges would pay no more than $1,000 in tuition and fees per semester.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke with staff and students Friday at Forsyth Technical Community College. She spoke about how the funding from the Biden administration facilitates community college education to address workforce needs.
As billionaires pull large donations from private universities, they should consider helping the “unsung” colleges and their students, writes journalist and community college student Karin Klein.
An introductory sociology course will no longer count for general education credits at Florida’s state higher education institutions following two recent votes by policymakers.