Pennsylvania governor proposes overhaul of higher education with combined systems, reduced student costs
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A proposed overhaul of Pennsylvania higher education laid out by Gov. Josh Shapiro would put state system schools and community colleges in a single organization. In addition, many students at state-owned universities or community colleges would pay no more than $1,000 in tuition and fees per semester.

Jill Biden visits Triad, talks education, economy, campaign for husband
WFMY News 2

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke with staff and students Friday at Forsyth Technical Community College. She spoke about how the funding from the Biden administration facilitates community college education to address workforce needs.

Commentary: Community colleges deserve more love from higher-ed mega-donors
Los Angeles Times

As billionaires pull large donations from private universities, they should consider helping the “unsung” colleges and their students, writes journalist and community college student Karin Klein.

Florida drops sociology from college general ed courses
Florida Daily

An introductory sociology course will no longer count for general education credits at Florida’s state higher education institutions following two recent votes by policymakers.

