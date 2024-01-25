Headlines

House bill in Washington state proposes 1-year free tuition for community/technical college
One proposal presented this legislative session in Washington state is one-year tuition-free for community or technical college students, regardless of income. House Bill 2309 would help establish the Washington 13 Free Guarantee program that would provide up to 45 units free to qualifying students.

Southwestern Community College, Franklin High team up for EMT training program
To address the shortage of EMTs, North Carolina’s Southwestern Community College is offering EMT training to high school students. That first class of Franklin High School students has just graduated from the EMT certification program the college.

Mott Community College reacts to Whitmer free tuition plan
Students and staff at Michigan’s Mott Community College react positively to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s push for free community college tuition.

