The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) has reached new agreements with four regional technical colleges that will guarantee admission for their graduates and make transferring credits to UWM simple.
In an analysis of the state budget, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office cautioned that there are questions about how California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to close $8 billion of a huge revenue shortfall facing schools and community colleges.
U.S. Education Undersecretary James Kvaal toured the Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation and Center for Health Careers Education at GateWay Community College, applauding the school’s work in providing degrees for high-demand careers like nursing and entrepreneurship.