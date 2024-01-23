Lansing State Journal
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to urge state lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide free community college tuition for all high school graduates during her State of the State speech on Jan. 24.
Organizations are coming together to offer the Freeborn County Community Promise Scholarship at Riverland Community College. The scholarship will give high school seniors a chance to attend the college tuition-free, up to 65 credits.
Tennessee can fix the leaks in the education-to-career pipeline by making education and workforce data more accessible so that it can drive policy decisions and improve student outcomes.