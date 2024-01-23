Headlines

By Daily Staff January 23, 2024

Whitmer to ask lawmakers to make community college free for all high school graduates
Lansing State Journal

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to urge state lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide free community college tuition for all high school graduates during her State of the State speech on Jan. 24.

Minnesota college to offer free tuition
KAAL

Organizations are coming together to offer the Freeborn County Community Promise Scholarship at Riverland Community College. The scholarship will give high school seniors a chance to attend the college tuition-free, up to 65 credits.

Commentary: Tennessee’s higher education must better meet student needs and workforce demands
The Tennessean

Tennessee can fix the leaks in the education-to-career pipeline by making education and workforce data more accessible so that it can drive policy decisions and improve student outcomes.

