Caution: higher education bills have significant ramifications
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Two bills being proposed in Indiana that are touted as “innovative” would be detrimental to the state’s two-year college system.

Community college aid pushes enrollment — and strains staffs
WBUR

While Massachusetts community college leaders are buoyed by the recent rise in enrollment thanks to a new state grant program geared toward adults, they are concerned about the pressure it creates on their enrollment and financial aid departments.

Commentary: Virginia’s community college system grew out of business leaders’ opposition to Massive Resistance
Cardinal News

A new historical marker unveiled in Roanoke will recognize Virginia Western’s status as the state’s first community college — and also connect the dots between how the business community’s opposition to Massive Resistance ultimately led to the creation of that system.

Clinton Community College president talks about forthcoming move to SUNY Plattsburgh
MyNBC5

President John Kowal is optimistic about the move, and sees it as a much-needed step in the right direction.

