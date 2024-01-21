Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 21, 2024    Print

Dual-enrollment numbers are rising. At western Pennsylvania community colleges, that could stave off enrollment downturns.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Today, 82% of public high schools offer some form of dual enrollment or credit opportunities, and a third of high schoolers are dually enrolled every year.

In Indiana, a higher education bill to keep your eye on
Forbes

The Indiana General Assembly is considering an innovative bill that would introduce new degree completion options for college students. It contains several provisions that would upend the traditional distinctions in mission associated with two-year and four-year schools.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.