WPBF
The Florida Department of Education announced this week that the state board of education has approved limits on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives with Florida College System schools.
Commentary: When it comes to accountability in higher ed, Maine’s community colleges can lead the way
Portland Press Herald
Results matter most. That’s good news for the community college system, which is getting them.
The Messenger
As the artificial intelligence job market explodes, local colleges are stepping up to offer AI curriculums.
LAist
Next week, six film students at Glendale Community College and their two professors will board a plane to Salt Lake City. They’ll bundle up and head into the snow at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.