Hospitals are desperate for workers. They might find them in high schools.
New York Times

In Boston, selected high school students will earn college credits as they train for careers in nursing, emergency medicine, lab science, medical imaging and surgery.

‘It’s either feast or famine’: Why are community colleges reluctant to spend state money?
KQED

California community colleges say they desperately need the state Covid-relief funding they have received but are reluctant to spend it because of ongoing uncertainty surrounding the state’s budget. Namely, they fear they’ll be asked to give it back.

A new way to help students catch up in Oregon’s community colleges begins in Salem
Oregon Public Broadcasting

At a state House Higher Education Committee hearing last week, the Oregon Community College Association made the case for why the state’s 17 community colleges should make a shift to a “corequisite” learning model for math and writing.

Q&A with Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann
Inside Indiana Business

The former state representative and Indiana lieutenant governor discusses her time in public office and the role Ivy Tech plays in supporting the state’s workforce.

BEST Institute focuses on less carbon, more action strategies for better buildings, tech ed
ATE Central (blog)

The Best Center’s 2024 National Institute this month held discussions about new energy technologies and sharing climate data in the context of educating technicians to run energy efficient buildings.

This program is preparing the workforce for New York’s growing cannabis industry
Poughkeepsie Journal

As the spring semester begins, Dutchess Community College is expanding one of its newer programs to match the growing cannabis industry in New York.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.