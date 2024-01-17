In Boston, selected high school students will earn college credits as they train for careers in nursing, emergency medicine, lab science, medical imaging and surgery.
California community colleges say they desperately need the state Covid-relief funding they have received but are reluctant to spend it because of ongoing uncertainty surrounding the state’s budget. Namely, they fear they’ll be asked to give it back.
At a state House Higher Education Committee hearing last week, the Oregon Community College Association made the case for why the state’s 17 community colleges should make a shift to a “corequisite” learning model for math and writing.
The former state representative and Indiana lieutenant governor discusses her time in public office and the role Ivy Tech plays in supporting the state’s workforce.
The Best Center’s 2024 National Institute this month held discussions about new energy technologies and sharing climate data in the context of educating technicians to run energy efficient buildings.
As the spring semester begins, Dutchess Community College is expanding one of its newer programs to match the growing cannabis industry in New York.