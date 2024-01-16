Headlines

Department of Energy grant will make SWIC a hub for green jobs training, waste reduction
Belleville News-Democrat

As part of a consortium with three other community colleges and the Illinois Community College Board, Southwestern Illinois College has been selected to soon become a U.S. Department of Energy Industrial Assessment Center.

Lawmaker filing bill to disband council that oversees Kentucky higher education
Lexington Herald-Leader

A bill filed Tuesday would dissolve the Council on Postsecondary Education, which oversees Kentucky public universities and colleges, and move its authority to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.

Developers plan 62-unit housing complex near Kentucky college
Louisville Business First (subscription required)

The student housing proposal comes as Jefferson Community & Technical College is in the midst of a $90-million redevelopment of its Downtown campus.

N.J. bill requires high schoolers to apply for college aid to reduce unclaimed grant money
NewJersey.com

Starting this year, New Jersey’s high schools must provide every graduating student with the federal government’s free financial aid application form before they receive their diploma.

