As part of a consortium with three other community colleges and the Illinois Community College Board, Southwestern Illinois College has been selected to soon become a U.S. Department of Energy Industrial Assessment Center.
A bill filed Tuesday would dissolve the Council on Postsecondary Education, which oversees Kentucky public universities and colleges, and move its authority to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.
The student housing proposal comes as Jefferson Community & Technical College is in the midst of a $90-million redevelopment of its Downtown campus.
Starting this year, New Jersey’s high schools must provide every graduating student with the federal government’s free financial aid application form before they receive their diploma.