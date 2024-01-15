The academic requirements of South Carolina’s technical colleges and research universities were woven together last week with a thread that has joined some of the schools in individual pairings over the last several years.
Universities in Illinois are now required by law to guarantee four-year admission for students transferring from community colleges.
Oregon’s community colleges intend to object to a move by the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Council to create a new formula that determines who qualifies for Oregon Opportunity scholarship grants.
Sponsored by the Latino Theater Company, the three-play series features students from East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Valley College and Los Angeles City College.