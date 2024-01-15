Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 15, 2024    Print

Agreement formalizes credits transfer among South Carolina technical colleges, universities
GSA Business

The academic requirements of South Carolina’s technical colleges and research universities were woven together last week with a thread that has joined some of the schools in individual pairings over the last several years.

New Ilinois law allows automatic university admission for community college transfer students
WTHI

Universities in Illinois are now required by law to guarantee four-year admission for students transferring from community colleges.

Oregon’s community colleges have a problem with HECC
Columbia Basin News

Oregon’s community colleges intend to object to a move by the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Council to create a new formula that determines who qualifies for Oregon Opportunity scholarship grants.

An American story: Three community colleges bring ‘A Mexican Trilogy’
Los Angeles Downtown News

Sponsored by the Latino Theater Company, the three-play series features students from East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Valley College and Los Angeles City College.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.