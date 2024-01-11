Headlines

Free community college could cost $170M per year, new report finds
GBH News

Making community college free for every Massachusetts resident could cost the state about $170 million annually, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group on behalf of the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges.

Rainy day fund would bail out schools, community colleges in Newsom’s 2024-25 state budget
EdSource

California Gov. Gavin Newsom would protect schools and community colleges from the brunt of an $11.3 billion projected drop in state revenue for education, under a proposed 2024-25 state budget he released this week.

Clinton Community College announces plan to co-locate on SUNY Plattsburgh campus
WAMC Northeast Public Radio

Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh, New York, has been located on a bluff overlooking Lake Champlain since 1969. But on Wednesday officials announced a plan to relocate its programs, faculty and students to the nearby SUNY Plattsburgh campus.

