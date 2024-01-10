A vast array of students across red and blue states would benefit from the Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act’s commonsense approach, as would our community colleges, employers and, by extension, all Americans.
Even though each universal FAFSA bill that has passed includes an easily obtainable opt-out form that students, parents, and/or school administrators or counselors can complete in lieu of the FAFSA, concerns around high school graduation persist in states considering adopting a similar policy.
California’s State Center Community College District appears to be on track to set a new high-water mark for student enrollments, erasing the losses that occurred after the pandemic. The “secret sauce” to the enrollment boom appears to be providing students with more campus and course options (including CTE), free bus service, and making it easier to sign up and obtain financial aid via “extreme registration” events.
Officials at the Michigan college attribute the increase to a variety of factors, including various process improvements related to the development of a new strategic enrollment plan during the 2022-23 academic year, as well as a general continuation of a return to normalcy following the uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
While enrollment increased slightly last year, higher education experts worry a significant demographic shift could send enrollment into a more dramatic decline beginning in 2025.
U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-Rhode Island) has introduced legislation providing $100 million in federal funding to fund career and technical education programs to train workers for the growing clean energy industry. The American Association of Community Colleges is among its supporters.
The University of Nebraska system, the Nebraska State College System and the six community colleges in Nebraska would be affected by the bill, which also requires boards to establish annual performance evaluations, standards for review and discipline, as well as procedures for dismissal for faculty.
Getting women involved: that’s one of the goals of Gadsden State Community College’s newest program. The college is partnering with the Women’s Foundation of Alabama to provide free welding training to those who qualify.