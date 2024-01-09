WNCN
Wake Technical Community College is seeing record enrollment as its students start their second semester this week and the North Carolina college is dealing with some growing pains because of that growth.
Hoping to help eliminate barriers to higher education, Austin Community College Chancellor Russell Lowery-Hart floated a proposal: What if the Texas college made tuition free?
The New Jersey college is the only community college participating in the program to monitor the area’s wastewater for dangerous particulates.