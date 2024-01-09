Headlines

By Daily Staff January 9, 2024    Print

Record enrollment at Wake Tech, college preparing for more growth
WNCN

Wake Technical Community College is seeing record enrollment as its students start their second semester this week and the North Carolina college is dealing with some growing pains because of that growth.

Free tuition at ACC for graduating high schoolers? Here’s what the chancellor is proposing
Austin American-Statesman

Hoping to help eliminate barriers to higher education, Austin Community College Chancellor Russell Lowery-Hart floated a proposal: What if the Texas college made tuition free?

Hudson County Community College participates in vital state wastewater surveillance program
Tap into Jersey City

The New Jersey college is the only community college participating in the program to monitor the area’s wastewater for dangerous particulates.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.