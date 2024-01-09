Headlines

An intial funding deal as Congress returns
Politico Weekly Education

An agreement among congressional leaders on overall budget totals means that some of the deepest cuts that House Republicans were seeking to education programs are likely off the table.

Commentary: How community colleges can help women pursue an engineering career
EdNC

With stronger representation in healthcare and other STEM fields, we know that women have plenty to offer engineering professions. So, what can community colleges do to help close the engineering gender gap?

Mountain Gateway Community College lab school proposal advances
WDBJ

A lab school that will serve students in the Alleghany Highlands is the first in our part of Virginia to win tentative approval from the state committee overseeing the process.

