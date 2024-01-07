Backed into a corner by shrinking state aid, Connecticut’s community colleges and regional universities will offer incentive payments starting next month to encourage senior staff to retire to cut costs.
Some of Louisiana’s community and technical colleges may soon face budget deficits without a sharp rebound in student enrollment, according to a recent report.
Demand for certain jobs, such as electricians and health care aides, is expected to hold steady, or even increase, in the coming years. Community colleges offer training programs and degrees for just those kinds of jobs.
The Illinois Community College Board along with the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center will partner with City Colleges of Chicago, John Wood Community College, Lincoln Land Community College, and Southwestern Illinois College to help small-to-medium sized manufacturers find ways to reduce waste and pollution and create pathways to green jobs.