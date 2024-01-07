Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 7, 2024    Print

CT colleges and universities to offer buyouts to close big deficit
CT Mirror

Backed into a corner by shrinking state aid, Connecticut’s community colleges and regional universities will offer incentive payments starting next month to encourage senior staff to retire to cut costs.

Audit says Louisiana community colleges could face budgetary crisis
New Orleans CityBusiness

Some of Louisiana’s community and technical colleges may soon face budget deficits without a sharp rebound in student enrollment, according to a recent report.

Community college enrollment is down. Here’s what will happen to workers and the US economy if it doesn’t come back
CNN

Demand for certain jobs, such as electricians and health care aides, is expected to hold steady, or even increase, in the coming years. Community colleges offer training programs and degrees for just those kinds of jobs.

ICCB, community colleges chosen as new Industrial Assessment Centers
Southern Illinoisan

The Illinois Community College Board along with the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center will partner with City Colleges of Chicago, John Wood Community College, Lincoln Land Community College, and Southwestern Illinois College to help small-to-medium sized manufacturers find ways to reduce waste and pollution and create pathways to green jobs.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.