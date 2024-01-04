Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced expanded incentives for the state’s public schools to adopt more pathways to in-demand postsecondary careers.
The University of Massachusetts announced that the top 10% of the commonwealth’s future community college graduates will receive a minimum of $5,000 per year above federal and private financial aid if they enroll at one of the four campuses in Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell.
The Kentucky college’s “Fresh Start” program gives students who previously attended MCTC but did not graduate the opportunity to come back and finish a degree.
The State Board of Elections has approved 21 additional student and government IDs for the North Carolina primary and general elections for 2024 and Pitt Community College is now one of them.
The apprenticeship through the Tennessee college is specifically for a maintenance position at Ober Mountain, such as maintaining the tram that runs up and down the mountain.
Progress remains slow, according to a recent report on faculty diversity at California’s community colleges.