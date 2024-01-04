Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 4, 2024    Print

Governor announces expanded incentives for schools to emphasize educational pathways to in-demand careers
11 Alive

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced expanded incentives for the state’s public schools to adopt more pathways to in-demand postsecondary careers.

UMass announces scholarships for top 10% of community college graduates
Beacon Hill Times

The University of Massachusetts announced that the top 10% of the commonwealth’s future community college graduates will receive a minimum of $5,000 per year above federal and private financial aid if they enroll at one of the four campuses in Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell.

Maysville Community and Technical College gives students a ‘Fresh Start’
Morehead State Public Radio

The Kentucky college’s “Fresh Start” program gives students who previously attended MCTC but did not graduate the opportunity to come back and finish a degree.

One community college’s school IDs in eastern North Carolina are now acceptable for all 2024 primary and general elections
WITN

The State Board of Elections has approved 21 additional student and government IDs for the North Carolina primary and general elections for 2024 and Pitt Community College is now one of them.

Walters State Community College partners with Ober Mountain to create apprenticeship program WJHL
WJLH

The apprenticeship through the Tennessee college is specifically for a maintenance position at Ober Mountain, such as maintaining the tram that runs up and down the mountain.

Faculty diversity: Why California community colleges struggle
CalMatters

Progress remains slow, according to a recent report on faculty diversity at California’s community colleges.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.