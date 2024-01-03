In Ohio, a program that gives Columbus’ high school graduates a free college education is on a compressed timeline this year due to the federal government delaying student financial aid applications for 2024.
Community college drew students for whom loans weren’t an option.
The Missouri college is working on infrastructure, including new facilities, as well as adding new programs and exploring new partnerships.
The California Community Colleges’ strategy for increasing access to basic needs resources includes relying on peer-to-peer engagement.
Efforts through apprenticeships, dual enrollment, credit for prior learning policy reforms and others can help with the emerging skills shortage and inequity in the workforce.
Working with Mexico’s new consulate office in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Community College has developed a new outlet for those efforts by opening an educational guidance window at the consulate.