Columbus Promise adapts to student aid changes
Axios Columbus

In Ohio, a program that gives Columbus’ high school graduates a free college education is on a compressed timeline this year due to the federal government delaying student financial aid applications for 2024.

Student loan debt is hard to avoid in pursuit of a career. Here’s what 5 people tried
USA Today

Community college drew students for whom loans weren’t an option.

Ozarks Technical Community College has big plans for 2024. Here are 6 changes in the works
Springfield News-Leader

The Missouri college is working on infrastructure, including new facilities, as well as adding new programs and exploring new partnerships.

Community college students serve as basic needs support guides for peers
Ed Source

The California Community Colleges’ strategy for increasing access to basic needs resources includes relying on peer-to-peer engagement.

Commentary: Ready – or not: Will California close its skills gap?
Workforce & Economic Mobility (blog)

Efforts through apprenticeships, dual enrollment, credit for prior learning policy reforms and others can help with the emerging skills shortage and inequity in the workforce.

How OKC Community College is offering education through the new Mexican Consulate
The Oklahoman

Working with Mexico’s new consulate office in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Community College has developed a new outlet for those efforts by opening an educational guidance window at the consulate.

