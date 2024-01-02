Headlines

A new way to fund Texas community colleges focuses on student success, not enrollment
Texas Tribune

A historic $683 million investment in community colleges rewards schools for getting students to complete a degree or certificate, transfer to a four-year university or participate in college courses as early as high school.

House bill would fund AI education across the country
SHRM

The bipartisan Artificial Intelligence Literacy Act, which is supported by a broad range of stakeholders including the American Association of Community Colleges, would codify AI literacy as a key component of digital literacy and fund AI education programs.

How East Mississippi Community College football worked to shed ‘Last Chance U’ image
Mississippi Clarion Ledger

East Mississippi isn’t the last chance but the beginning of the road.

