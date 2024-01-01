The Oregon community college is offering some new six-month programs that join a slate of more than 20 career pathway certificates the school already offers.
Short-term credentials and associate degrees result in about a 32% increase in median wage levels, while bachelor’s degrees provide a nearly 50% increase, according to the Colorado Department of Higher Education.
Maine’s free community college program has helped remove inertia and fear of education costs.
From new bachelor’s degrees to new ways of earning associate degrees, California’s community colleges are adapting to an evolving educational system.
Even as the popularity continues to grow for dual-credit offerings, a new study examining programs in Illinois shows disparities between racial, economic and geographic groups are also widening.