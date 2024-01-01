Headlines

Clackamas Community College looks to match workforce, student interests through short programs
Oregon Public Broadcasting

The Oregon community college is offering some new six-month programs that join a slate of more than 20 career pathway certificates the school already offers.

As student debt declines in Colorado, a new report says a postsecondary credential is essential to earning more
Colorado Public Radio

Short-term credentials and associate degrees result in about a 32% increase in median wage levels, while bachelor’s degrees provide a nearly 50% increase, according to the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

Commentary: Free community college has created a new wave of Maine students
Portland Press Herald

Maine’s free community college program has helped remove inertia and fear of education costs.

California community colleges are changing
Voice of San Diego

From new bachelor’s degrees to new ways of earning associate degrees, California’s community colleges are adapting to an evolving educational system.

As dual-credit participation grows in Illinois, study shows gaps widening
Capitol News Illinois

Even as the popularity continues to grow for dual-credit offerings, a new study examining programs in Illinois shows disparities between racial, economic and geographic groups are also widening.

