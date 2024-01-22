Funding roundup

Welding students at Ohio’s Lakeland Community College will benefit from a $150,000 grant from the Jerome T. Osborne and Georgeanne S. Osborne Charitable Trust.

The grant will create an endowed scholarship in welding in the Osbornes’ name that will assist students with a variety of needs, including tuition and fees, supplies, transportation, childcare expenses and more.

“Entering this program is life-changing for these students. Welding teaches them a valuable trade with a lot of career opportunities and high-paying wages,” said Ryan Eubank, Lakeland welding and fabrication technology program coordinator and instructor. “This scholarship is going to make a difference for a number of students who don’t have the ability to attend the program without some assistance.”

One of Lakeland’s welding labs will be named the Richard M. Osborne Sr. Welding Lab.

Colorado

Morgan Community College (MCC) received $2.9 million U.S. Department of Education grant through the Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) program.

The grant will fund the MCC Innovating Careers, Access and Student Achievement program (MI CASA), which aims to improve students’ readiness for careers and heighten their success in transferring to a four-year institution. To do this, MCC plans to expand resources, such as stronger student advising, promotion of career pathways and increased use of technology so students and staff can access career service resources. The college also will develop a new career services center and increase support to English as a second language students.

“This grant empowers us to build bridges between education and careers, fostering student success and community growth. Together, we are shaping a future where everyone’s journey is marked by opportunity, support, and achievement,” said Cora Rhode, MI CASA project director.

This is MCC’s second Title V grant since achieving HSI status in 2018.

Illinois

The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has awarded $9.4 million in grants to 25 community colleges through the Rev Up EV Community College Initiative, which focuses on supporting the state’s growing electric vehicle (EV) industry through job training and technology development programs.

Grants were awarded for two purposes: building capacity for EV and EV technology development and expansion.

New Jersey

Ocean County College Foundation’s Legacy Campaign just got a big boost through a $500,000 pledge over the next five years from the Citta Foundation.

The Citta Foundation is known for making a positive impact in Ocean County through its support of local charitable and educational organizations. The foundation’s contributions to Ocean County College have played a substantial role in the growth of the college and the success of its students throughout the years.

NEH grants

The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded grants recently for 260 humanities projects nationwide. A few community college projects received funding.

De Anza College (California) received a $150,000 grant for a three-year oral history project on the history of Silicon Valley.

A $150,000 grant to Delaware County Community College (Pennsylvania) will fund a 15-month project to create curricular materials on the resistance of Africans and African descendants to segregation and colonialism in the late 20th century.

Miami Dade College’s North Campus will use its $30,000 grant to plan an immersive virtual reality experience and a website examining the history of vanished African American neighborhoods of Miami.

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College in Michigan was awarded a $120,000 grant for a three-year curriculum development project to expand its associate degree program in Native American studies to a baccalaureate degree program.

South Dakota

A $100,000 grant to the Southeast Technical College (STC) Foundation will support the college in developing and evaluating a pathway initiative for Native American students to pursue and find success in technical careers. The Beyond Idea Grant comes from the South Dakota Community Foundation.

“Through funding from the Beyond Idea Grant, STC will partner with Native American families and students to learn how we can increase access and opportunity for Indigenous students to enroll in technical education and find meaningful careers,” said Marcella Prokop, director of access and workforce opportunity at Southeast Tech.