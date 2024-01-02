ED grants aim to help rural students attend college

In an effort to boost college enrollment and completion rates among students in rural areas, the U.S. Education Department (ED) is awarding $44.5 million in grants to 22 higher education institutions, including eight community colleges and a state system.

Only 29% of individuals between ages 18 and 24 in rural communities are enrolled in higher education, compared to almost half (48%) of their counterparts in urban areas and 42% in suburban areas, according to ED. The department notes in a release that students in rural areas face challenges with reliable transportation, high-speed internet, food and housing, as well as challenges of paying for college and more.

“When we invest in postsecondary attainment in rural communities, we create pathways for students to find rewarding careers that do not require them to leave their hometowns for economic opportunity,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “These grant awards will help rural institutions Raise the Bar for student success and the attainment of valuable degrees and credentials that lead to brighter futures and greater prosperity.”

The grants come through ED’s Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development (RPED) program, which promotes the development of high-quality career pathways aligned to high-skill, high-wage and in-demand industry sectors and occupations in the region. The funding also supports the department’s efforts to help more students transition from two-year to four-year institutions. Applicants for the RPED grants were encouraged to provide programs and implement strategies that support community college students’ transition to a four-year institution and that includes partnerships that support career pathways for students, according to ED.

The selected community college grant recipients are:

The Graham County Community College District (Arizona), which will receive more than $2.1 million to implement an early college program for high school students, create a career service center and enhance rural school outreach for students in grades eight through 12.

Kentucky has three community colleges that will receive grants. Big Sandy Community and Technical College will use its $1.8 million to redo its student advising structure; Elizabethtown Community and Technical College will apply its $1.9 million toward its efforts to increase awareness about promising career pathways available in advanced manufacturing; and Hazard Community and Technical College will use its $2.3 million, in part, to implement a secondary-to-postsecondary transition program that will include dual-credit hubs at each high school and area technology centers with new college navigators, professional development for faculty and staff, and more.

North Carolina’s McDowell Technical Community College will use its $2.3 million to create a strong network of regional adult success coaches, critical student supports to enhance access to basic needs resources such as housing, childcare, transportation, health and wellness, and improve professional learning and development. Also in North Carolina, Pitt Community College will receive $1 million to provide career coaching and exploration, academic coaching, pathways with stackable credentials, and more.

In Oregon, Chemeketa Community College will expand career and technical education dual-credit courses; develop hybrid career and technical education models, enhance advising and bridge for transitions to college, and more with its $2.2 million grant.

Columbia State Community College (Tennessee) will use its $1.6 million to implement structured pathways for individualized student planning for postsecondary entry, enroll all underserved populations in at least one dual-enrollment course, provide opportunities to participate in college visits, summits and career exploration, establish job shadowing and internship opportunities, and more.