Back in Louisville in April

AACC 2024 will mark the return of the American Association of Community Colleges annual convention to Louisville, Kentucky, since 1960.

According to a summary of the 40th AACC convention in the May 1960 Junior College Journal (now the Community College Journal), March 2-4 was a frigid week. “The city took on the aspects of an area on the frozen tundra of the Russian steppes,” wrote the magazine’s editor, James W. Reynolds.

By all accounts, that wasn’t hyperbole. A winter storm during the convention dumped about nine inches of snow on the city.

Though we can’t promise what the weather will be like this April 5-9 (though, historically, it’s in the upper 50s to mid 60s in early April in Louisville), you can expect an exceptional event with plenty of great sessions, celebrations and opportunities to network.